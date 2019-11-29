Police name Osceola fire victim

OSCEOLA — Police on Friday afternoon named the man who was killed in a Thursday morning fire at his home in Osceola.
Richard Lueneburg, 64, was killed in the fire along with one of his dogs, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department.
First responders were dispatched to the fire at 10308 Lehman St. at 9:05 a.m. Thursday after neighbors saw smoke and called 911.
When the first responders arrived, smoke was visibly rolling from underneath the roof soffits of the home. Neighbors informed officers that they believed the homeowner was still inside the home. Entry was made by officers into the home, at which time Lueneburg was found dead.
The fire had spread to much of the interior of the home and appears to have begun on a couch. However, the official cause has not been determined.
St. Joseph County Police and the State Fire Marshal continue their investigations of the fire and death of Lueneburg.
An autopsy was scheduled by the St. Joseph County Coroner for Friday.
A second dog survived the fire and was taken by officers to the Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.