Police name man killed in motorcycle crash

ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department has named the 57-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash in the 3600 block of Brittany Court about 6:10 p.m. Friday.
Jerry Cox, of Nappanee, was pronounced dead at Elkhart General Hospital after succumbing to life-threatening injuries, police said.
Cox's motorcycle had collided with a concrete barrier. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and had no passengers, according to police.
