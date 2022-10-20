LOWELL — Officials with the Indiana State Police have announced the passing of K9 Zeus.
Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. Zeus was previously with Sgt. Tyson Waldron with the Fort Wayne Post) for five years.
Zeus came to ISP from Hungary and after completing his training was originally partnered with Waldron. Zeus retired because of Waldron’s promotion, but circumstances changed, and Zeus was brought out of retirement and reassigned to Hensley.
“As one might expect,” a release from stated, “Zeus was more than happy to leave retirement and get back to work doing what he loved.”
Zeus was specifically trained in narcotics detection as well as suspect apprehension. During his career, Zeus was responsible for 12 suspect apprehensions as well as the recovery of:
$540,700 in fraudulent credit cards
56 illegally possessed firearms
5 pounds of methamphetamine
1.2 pounds of cocaine
3.3 pounds of heroin
361 pounds of marijuana
$145,094 in seized drug money
Zeus was humanely euthanized on Oct. 14 after battling a sudden illness for several days.
