Jalen Tyree Winfield2a.jpg

Jalen was last seen wearing this glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and pajama pants. 

 Elkhart County Sheriff's Office

OSCEOLA — The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old. 

Jalen Winfield — a black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes — was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow-in-the-dark skull and camo pants with black shoes, police said in a silver alert issued Wednesday. 

