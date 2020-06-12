GOSHEN — Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Police learned of the shooting after a traffic stop by a Goshen officer at 7:33 p.m. in the 100 block of South 7th Street. The vehicle was occupied by people who had been involved in the incident, police said.
