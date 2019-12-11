Police investigating alleged threat at Goshen Middle School

GOSHEN— An alleged threat made by one student to another at Goshen Middle School is being investigated by Goshen police, according to a release issued by Goshen Community Schools on Wednesday.
According to the school corporation, a middle school administrator was made aware on Tuesday that a student had sent messages to a classmate indicating a desire to harm another student and himself.
The threat was reported immediately to the Goshen Police Department, which then followed up with the student and parent.
The student was referred for a threat assessment and the school is cooperating with police on this investigation, the release states.
The school corporation says further details will not be released as the investigation is ongoing and the student is a minor.
“The students and staff at GMS have dealt with this situation according to the GCS safety protocols. The community may rest assured that the school district and law enforcement officials will always work together to ensure the safety of all students and staff, and that we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to do so. GCS continues to strive for excellence in all that we do,” the school corporation said.
More information is available from the administration office at 574-533-8631.
