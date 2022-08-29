ELKHART -- Police were investigating the deaths of two people found shot to death in a home on the north side Sunday.
Officers were called to the 200 block o North Drive off Cassopolis Street about 1:15 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said. A man and woman were located in the home both with apparent gunshot wounds and both pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.