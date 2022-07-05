WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 13 travel trailers stolen from three storage yards around White Pigeon in the past six months.
Michigan State Police troopers said the new travel trailers were stolen in the 69000 block of Sevison Road, the 69000 block of U.S. 131 and the 68000 block of Bellows Road between November and May.
