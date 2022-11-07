Police

Elkhart police are investigating a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday afternoon.

 Elkhart Truth photo/Blair Yankey

ELKHART— Police were investigating reports of shots fired at Concord Mall on Monday afternoon and a possible connection with a shooting victim at the hospital.

Elkhart Police were dispatched to Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St., at 2:31 p.m.

