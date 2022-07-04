Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.