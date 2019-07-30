ELKHART — Police are looking for a man believe to be involved in the theft of a vehicle from an Elkhart gas station last weekend.
Officers were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. July 21 to the Speedway at 3200 S. Nappanee St., in regards to a motor vehicle theft report.
It was reported that a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan with Indiana plate 635ZYC was taken from the gas pumps while the driver went into the store. An unknown white male with short hair is believed to have left with the Odyssey. The surveillance video captured a photo of the male.
Detective Scott Hauser is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect in the surveillance photos. Anyone with information can contact Hauser at 574-389-4797.
(1) comment
Easy theft, go for fit. People here don't care about belongings, they 'serve it to you, with the keys, sometimes even running. Thank you! Free ride!
