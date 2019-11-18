ELKHART — Police are investigating after they say a gun accidentally went off inside the Concord Mall late Sunday morning.
According to the Elkhart Police Department, the incident happened around the common area outside of Claire's about 11:10 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a person who said his weapon accidentally discharged and then secured the handgun, according to the release.
No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported, police said.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.