ELKHART — Police pulled a carjacking suspect from a fiery crash after he fled from officers early Saturday on the city's northwest side.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a carjacking report in the 29900 block of New Castle Drive involving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer passed the vehicle on his way to the scene and was turning around to travel west on C.R. 108 when the driver fled.
