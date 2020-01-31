Elkhart — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn football fans and motorists to celebrate this Super Bowl responsibly by driving sober and staying safe.
Whether cheering for the 49ers, the Chiefs, the commercials or the snacks, the Super Bowl is a time of increased celebration and fun, but that doesn’t mean safety matters any less.
“in order to celebrate appropriately, individuals need to also celebrate responsibly,” a press release issued by the department said.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists during Super Bowl weekend to consider the consequences of drinking and driving.
“Not only is your life and those of others on the road worth protecting but if you drive impaired, chances are you will be pulled over,” the press release said.
Impaired driving includes drunk driving as well as drug-impaired driving, an increasing problem. If drivers are impaired by any substance, alcohol or drugs, officers say they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is illegal in all states to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department would like residents to make a game plan for Super Bowl evening. Suggestions include designating a sober driver or planning to use public transportation or ride shares to get home safely, call 9-1-1 to report drunk drivers and help make arrangements for friends and family who might consider driving impaired.
