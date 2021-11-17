ELKHART — A South Bend man who had to be extricated from his SUV after it rolled over was not injured but wanted a lift to the hospital just the same.
Danny Ford, 61, was cited for driving too fast for weather conditions after his 2002 Ford Expedition struck a curb and rolled about 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on C.R. 10 about 1.5 miles east of Elkhart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.