Police department offers online incident reporting

This kiosk at the Elkhart Police Department is where the public can report certain nonviolent crimes online to police. The QR code also gets residents to the site to report crimes.

 Photo provided / Elkhart Police Department

ELKHART — Residents now have a new way of reporting incidents to police.

The Elkhart Police Department is now offering an online incident reporting website that allows the public to submit certain nonviolent crimes directly to police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.