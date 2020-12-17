MISHAWAKA — The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) continues to investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Central Park that resulted in injuries to two individuals.
Vincenzo Trozzy, 18, of Osceola, remained in the hospital on life support Thursday pending organ procurement, police said. The second victim, Joseph McFarland Jr., 17, of Mishawaka, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.