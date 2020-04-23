ELKHART — A Minneapolis man who led troopers on a pursuit on the Indiana Toll Road was arrested late Wednesday after being clocked at 120 mph.
Around 9:20 p.m., Trooper Nikolos Anderson and Trooper Brett Adair were sitting in a crossover near the 96 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road when they observed a red Mustang traveling west. A radar reading showed that the Mustang was traveling over 120 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a report from the Indiana State Police.
