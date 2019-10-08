Police chase results in crashes, charges

GOSHEN — An overnight traffic violation turned into a significant vehicle chase in Goshen early Monday.
Officers attempted to pull over Luis Rodriguez Torres, 39, of Eau Claire, Michigan, for a traffic violation around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue, police said.
During the stop, Torres took off and led officers on a high-speed pursuit through the city of Goshen.
The pursuit caused two accidents, one involving a semi, police said. The pursuit ended when Torres’ vehicle wrecked in the 1200 block of Berkey Avenue.
After a foot pursuit, officers took Torres into custody.
Once Torres was cleared from Goshen General Hospital for a complaint of pain from the accident, he was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for felony resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
