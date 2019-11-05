Wagner Avenue car fire
ELKHART — A vehicle fire caused concern early Saturday morning in Elkhart.
Officers were on patrol at 12:09 a.m. when they observed a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of 422 Wagner Ave.
The Elkhart City Fire Department was called in to put the fire out.
A witness saw two unknown subjects arguing near the vehicle. After they left, the witness said, the vehicle started fire.
The owner of the 2013 Mazda was not present at the incident.
The case remains under investigation.
Tires stolen from dealership truck
ELKHART — Harold Zeigler Ford was the victim of a vehicle theft on Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to Lexington Square Apartments, 2301 W. Lexington Ave., in regards to a suspicious vehicle at 9:54 a.m.
A 2019 Ford F-350 was parked in the back of the parking lot and was missing the tires. The truck was found to belong to Harold Zeigler Ford across the street. The truck was taken during the overnight hours across the street where the unknown suspect removed the tires.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.