ELKHART — A 36-year-old Elkhart man was arrested after officers saw him leaving Waterfall High-Rise with two bicycles, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers were dispatched at 10:53 a.m. Monday at 303 Waterfall Drive for a criminal trespass report. A subject matching the description, riding one bike and pushing another, evaded numerous squad cars with lights and sirens as well as officers on foot, the report said. He was taken into custody in the 800 block of Monroe Street and booked into Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement as well as an outstanding warrant.
