ELKHART — A 14- and 13-year-old were released to their parents after they allegedly stole a van belonging to a cleaning service. An officer was dispatched to a home in the 3900 block of Bent Oak Trail for a report of a stolen vehicle at about 3:38 a.m. Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told the officer she started a 2006 Toyota Sienna owned by Cathy’s Cleaning Service and went back inside. The vehicle was unlocked with the engine running and was parked outside the main entry door. The complainant said she heard the vehicle accelerating away. While one officer was enroute to Bent Oak Trail, a second officer located the stolen vehicle in the area of Benham Avenue and West Garfield Avenue, the report said. The vehicle was stopped and two individuals were called out of the vehicle: the driver, a 14-year-old boy, and a passenger, a 13-year-old boy. Police said the case would be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.
