ELKHART — Police chased a 17-year-old, first in a vehicle that was reported stolen and then on foot, before arresting him on a variety of charges. An officer saw the 2019 Nissan Sentra, reported stolen out of South Bend, about 12:15 a.m. Monday on Prairie Street between Middlebury and Main streets, the Elkhart Police Department said. The officer followed the vehicle, where it parked in a driveway in the 1100 block of South Main Street. A subject exited the driver’s side and enter the residence, the report said. The officer pulled behind the Nissan and activated his emergency lights before a second subject jumped from the front passenger seat to the driver’s seat and reversed the Nissan, fleeing from the property. The Nissan traveled northwest on Main Street and turned north on Willard Street. It stopped in a driveway in the 800 block of Willard Street, and the driver fled. The vehicle struck an unoccupied Pontiac Grand Am in the driveway during the incident, according to police. An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K-9 partner arrived and assisted with locating the fleeing driver. Officers located him hiding behind a shed in the backyard of a property in the 900 block of Willard. The teen was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and possession of marijuana. The Juvenile Detention Center was contacted, and officers were told to release the subject to a parent. Officers also made contact with the first driver, and he was released.
