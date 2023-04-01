Police lights stock

Hit-and-run

ELKHART — Police were looking for the driver of a motorcycle that struck and injured a 58-year-old woman who was standing in her driveway waiting for traffic to clear so she could get to her mailbox, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The motorcycle was traveling east in the 22000 block of C.R. 4 about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when it left the south side of the roadway and struck the victim on the leg. She was treated at the scene by medics, the report said.

— Truth staff

