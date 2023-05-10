ELKHART — Police were investigating a shooting in an industrial area on the city’s west side that left a 20-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer responded at 11:22 p.m. Monday to Elkhart General Hospital, where the victim was being transported, and to the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Lexington Park Drive. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at 574-295-7070 or submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
