ELKHART — A 2016 Mazda 3, reported stolen from the 800 block of Blaine Street, was located at the BP Gas Station, 880 E. Mishawaka Road, and the man inside the vehicle was arrested, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police her vehicle was stolen between noon Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday. An officer saw the vehicle at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday and made contact with the driver. The vehicle was released to the owner. Tyler Hickman, 24, of Elkhart, was arrested on preliminary charges of auto theft and possession of paraphernalia. The case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.
