Man arrested in park
ELKHART — A man found lying in the driver’s seat of a car in McNaughton Park was arrested on drug-related charges and an unrelated warrant.
An officer saw the parked Nissan Sentra at about 8:25 a.m. Monday, the Elkhart Police Department said. During the welfare check, police determined that the driver had a possible outstanding warrant. Officers observed a baggie in plain view, which was suspected to be cocaine, the report said. During a search of the vehicle, officers located cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Bradley Novak, 25, of Elkhart, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, and was also booked on the outstanding warrant.
Gas station burglary
ELKHART — Money was reported stolen from a safe at the Marathon gas station, 1500 Toledo Road.
An officer was dispatched to the scene about 11:26 p.m. Monday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police she noticed the money was missing from the safe about 9:30 a.m. Surveillance cameras captured a female person of interest entering and leaving the office where the safe is located, the report said.
Backpack reported stolen
ELKHART — Police were looking for two subjects who took a backpack from the back of a work truck parked at the end of a residential driveway on the city’s northeast side.
An officer arrived to the 1500 block of Cottonwood Drive about 7:14 a.m. Monday in reference to a theft report, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police that the theft occurred about 6:40 a.m. and that the two unknown subjects ran north toward East Lake Drive South. A work tablet and laptop were also reported missing, the report said.
Fight ends in arrest
ELKHART — An Elkhart woman was arrested Monday following reports of a possible fight on the second floor of the Riverside Terrace, 181 N. Elkhart Ave.
An officer was requested by the property manager at about 6 p.m. Monday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The officer encountered a woman who had a lifetime no-trespass order against her for the property. The order had been issued on July 11, the report said.
Amanda Kidder, 37, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal trespass.
Catalytic converter stolen
MIDDLEBURY — An employee of RC Trailers, 51790 C.R. 39, reported someone had cut a whole in a fence and stole a catalytic converter from a pickup truck on the property.
Police received the report about 9 a.m. Monday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The theft from a 2005 Chevrolet GC3 likely occurred between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 3:15 a.m. Monday, the report said.
Tools reported stolen
GOSHEN — Someone entered a building at 67411 C.R. 31 and stole multiple power tools belonging to Middlebury Electric and several employees, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.
The theft likely occurred between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday, the report said.
– Truth staff
