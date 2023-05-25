Gunfire damage
ELKHART — Gunfire damaged a residence in the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue, but no injuries were reported, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers were called to the scene at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday and collected shell casings but found no damage. The complainant called again at 9:07 a.m. to report she found bullet holes in the front door and an interior closet door of her apartment, the report said.
Car vandalized
ELKHART — Someone reportedly broke the rear driver’s side window of a 2023 Kia while it was parked in the lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Moody Avenue, the Elkhart Police Department said. The incident occurred between 4 p.m. Monday and 4:03 a.m. Tuesday, the report said.
2 vehicles damaged
ELKHART — An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Sherman Street for a criminal mischief report involving two vehicles, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainants, a mother and daughter, told police someone broke the driver’s rear window on a 2019 Kia Fortino and damaged the ignition. Similar damaged was reported on a 2019 Kia Sorento. The incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, the report said. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the vehicles.
Tiny boat stolen
ELKHART — A 46-inch Bonzi Enforcer remote-controlled boat was reported stolen from a detached garage in the 100 block of Alfred Street, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police the theft occurred between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Car vandalized
ELKHART — Someone reportedly broke the rear driver’s side window on a 2012 Honda Civic in the 1000 block of Fulton Street, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police the vandalism occurred between 4 and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Debit card stolen
ELKHART — A woman the complainant knows is accused of stealing a debit card from his residence in the 300 block of Sherman Street and using it without his permission at Siciliano’s, a liquor store at 409 Harrison St., the Elkhart Police Department said. The incident occurred between 4:30 and 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, the report said.
Motorcycle missing
ELKHART — A 2003 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was reported stolen from where it was parked on Laurel Street, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police the theft occurred tweeen 10 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Theft from vehicle
ELKHART — An Apple iPad was reported missing from inside a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Maple Row, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police the theft occurred between 9:45 pm. Sunday and 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Vehicle recovered
ELKHART — A vehicle that fled from the scene of a traffic stop near Bristol and Wilson streets at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday was later located and found to be stolen out of Elkhart, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.
Theft from vehicle
GOSHEN — A Goshen man reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole tools and other items while he was shopping at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, the Goshen Police Department said. The theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday.
Drug-related arrest
GOSHEN — A 37-year-old Goshen man was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia after officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of South 9th Street, the Goshen Police Department said. A report was completed at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Child solicitation
GOSHEN — Officers were dispatched to Rogers Park, 102 N. Chicago Ave., in reference to possible child solicitation, the Goshen Police Department said. The report was taken at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday.
Burglary attempt
GOSHEN — An employee of Phillips 66, 224 S. Main St., reported two males were attempted to gain access to the business during closed hours, the Goshen Police Department said. The complainant told police the subjects left the scene prior to police arrival and that nothing was taken. The report was filed at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday.
