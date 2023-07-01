ELKHART — A 75-year-old man was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery after police were called to a fight in progress at Speedway, 1901 Cassopolis St., the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers were called at 8 a.m. Thursday. An employee at Dairy Queen, 1839 Cassopolis St., told police he asked the man to leave restaurant property. The subject then damaged the Dairy Queen mailbox and walked nearby to the Speedway, the report said. The complainant followed the subject and, during an argument, was punched. The subject then allegedly chased complainant around the parking lot. The case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.