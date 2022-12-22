Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
ELKHART — An employee reported he was shot in the foot outside a convenience store after getting into an argument with one of the subjects in a group of five or six teenagers who came into the story. Police arrived about 1:44 p.m. Tuesday at Neighborhood Convenience, 1712 Oakland Ave., in reference a shooting with injuries, the Elkhart Police Department said. The victim, a 19-year-old male, was sitting on the steps outside the store with an apparent gunshot wound to the foot, the report said. He told police the argument continued outside the store when an unknown subject with the group allegedly took the victim’s firearm from near the store counter and shot him in the foot. The subjects then all left the scene, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.