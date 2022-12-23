13-year-old behind wheel
ELKHART — A 13-year-old boy is accused of taking a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at Old Farm Apartments, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer responded to a report of vehicle theft about 10:53 p.m. Wednesday. The owner of the vehicle told the officer he allowed his friend to borrow the car, and that his friend took the vehicle to an address on I Lane around 9:15 p.m. While speaking with the complainant, the officer saw the Impala traveling east on A Lane. The officer requested more units and caught up to the vehicle in the 500 block of A Lane. The vehicle then accelerated and quickly pulled into a parking spot in the 600 block, the report said. Officers set up a felony stop, and the driver exited the vehicle without further incident and was placed into handcuffs. The boy was later released on house arrest at the request of the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center. The vehicle was released to the owner.
Stabbing reported
ELKHART — A man hold police he was stabbed outside Casey’s General Store, 839 C.R. 6, by an unknown male before driving himself home. An officer was dispatched to Elkhart General Hospital about 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputy said the victim was found in his apartment on Brookstream Circle north of the city after someone called 911. Officers could not locate a scene or witnesses. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.
Charger vandalized
ELKHART — The owner of a Dodge Charger was reporting someone had scratched and egged her vehicle overnight on the city’s south side. An officer responded to a report of vandalism in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue about 8:09 a.m., the Elkhart Police Department said. The victim told police the vandalism occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Generator stolen
ELKHART — Someone reportedly stole a generator from small utility storage after cutting through a chain link fence at Babsco Supply, 2410 S. Main St.. An officer was dispatched to a report of a burglary about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The victim told police the thief disconnected the generator from a gas line and stole it from the fenced-in area.
– Truth staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.