Auto parts recovered
ELKHART — A subject fleeing from police on foot was injured after running into the side of a squad car, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers were dispatched at 12:29 a.m. Monday to a business burglary in progress at 1828 Fieldhouse Ave. The caller reported that a male in a blue passenger car parked, entered the fenced area, allegedly exited with items and left in the vehicle. An officer saw a vehicle matching the description, activated his emergency lights and pulled in front of the vehicle, but the vehicle turned west onto Lusher Avenue and fled from police, the report said. The Saturn Aura turned south on Nappanee Street and east onto Fairfax Avenue before driving off the roadway and through a small storm drain runoff. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled ran southeast on Fairfax. The officer parked his vehicle and began pursuing the subject on foot. A second patrol car joined the chase, traveling parallel to the foot pursuit. Police said the subject changed direction and ran east into the side of the patrol car before falling to the ground. The squad car sustained minor damage to the panel behind the headlight. Medics rendered aid to the subject before he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said they located multiple catalytic convertors inside the Saturn. Two of the catalytic converters matched a vehicle at Elkhart Hinge and were returned to the owner, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.