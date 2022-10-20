Arrest for intimidation
ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and marijuana possession after police were called back to the scene of a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street.
Officers responded about 3:16 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers cleared the residence, and no one was located inside. The homeowner reported that someone had broken a window and taken firearms, a Playstation and shoes sometime between 11:40 a.m. and 3:13 p.m.
Police were called back to the residence about 5:07 p.m., with the victim stating that a known male had come to his residence and started yelling at him. The victim told police he locked himself in his truck, and that the subject threatened to kill him and his wife. He said the subject went south on 3rd Street. During the call, the subject was located by officers at West Franklin Street and South 4th Street, the report said.
Duquensce Gray, 28, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail in connection with the incident.
Pedestrian injured
ELKHART — A driver left the scene after striking a pedestrian at 2nd and Franklin streets early Tuesday, the Elkhart Police Department said.
An officer was dispatched to the scene about 5:54 a.m. and located the victim in the middle of 2nd Street, the report said. Fire personnel arrived and treated the victim, and medics transported him to Elkhart General Hospital.
The victim told police he was westbound on Franklin Street when he was hit by a black vehicle making a right hand turn from Franklin onto 2nd. The victim was treated for pain and released, the report said.
Three tires slashed
ELKHART — Police were investigating a report of vandalism after a woman reported three of her tires to slashed by a man she knows.
An officer responded to the 900 block of Prairie Street about 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The victim told police the incident occurred on Saturday in the area of Aspenwald Avenue.
The case was referred to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
Security officer injured
ELKHART — A security officer suffered an elbow injury after a confrontation at Elkhart General Hospital.
Officers responded to a report of a battery on a security officer at the hospital, 600 East Blvd., at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The victim told polcie he had been assaulted by a known male subject in the course of his duties as a security officer. He said the subject began to kick at the surgical lights in the room and attempted to leave. The victim attempted to stop the subject from doing this, and a struggle ensued in which victim injured his elbow.
The case will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, the report said.
– Truth staff
