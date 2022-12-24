Storage unit ransacked
ELKHART — A safe and a toolbox were reported missing from a storage unit at The Storage Place, 1633 Toledo Road, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police he arrived Thursday morning to find the lock had been cut off and the unit had been ransacked. He said the theft could have occurred any time between Oct. 22 and Thursday.
Storage unit keys stolen
ELKHART — Someone broke into the front end of the complex at The Storage Place, 1633 Toledo Road, and stole some master keys used to open each unit, the property manager told the Elkhart Police Department. An officer was dispatched to the scene about 12:29 p.m. Thursday. The complainant said the burglary occurred between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 12:10 p.m. Thursday. One unit also had a lock taken off of it and stolen, the report said.
Apartment burglarized
ELKHART — A resident was reporting that her front door had been pried open and cash was missing from her apartment in the 500 block of Lynne Lane North. An officer was dispatched to the scene at about 8:51 a.m. Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The victim told police the theft occurred between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m.
TV, stereo stolen
ELKHART — A 50-inch TV and stereo were reported stolen from a 2021 Keystone Montana High Country parked at Tiara RV, 3260 Cassopolis St., the Elkhart Police Department said. The burglary occurred between noon Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Wednesday, the general manager told police.
– Truth staff
