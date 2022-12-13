ELKHART — A Goshen man is accused of battery against police officers after he was found hiding under a porch and was placed into handcuffs. An officer responded to the 400 block of West Beardsley Avenue about 3:33 a.m. Friday in regards to a vandalism report, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant reported that a known male subject kicked in her front door and threw an unknown substance from a cup on her. Officers made contact with two males, including one believed to be the person involved in the complaint who ran from officers, the report said. He was located under a front porch in the 400 block of West Crawford Street and was placed into handcuffs. As he was being placed in the squad car, he kicked the door, causing it to strike an officer’s knuckles, according to police. He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance; while at the hospital, he issued threats to officers and spit on an officer, the report said. John King, 37, of Goshen, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of burglary, battery against a police officer, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
