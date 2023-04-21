Arrest ends chase
ELKHART — A 42-year-old Muncie man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase, first in pickup truck and then on foot, before he was arrested at Ferrettie-Baugo Park, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer was on routine patrol northbound on Nappanee Street from Indiana Avenue at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday when he saw a black Dodge Ram. The officer recognized the vehicle and visually confirmed the identity of the driver as someone who had a felony warrant, the report said. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lexington Avenue, but the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle eventually turned south on South Apple Road, striking a van before traveling parallel with the train tracks on a rock pathway. The vehicle stopped at the end of East Goshen Road and the driver ran east into the woods, the report said. A passenger placed both hands out the window of the truck and was subsequently released. The pursuit of the driver continue through the woods and across Baugo Creek before the subject was arrested. This case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges. One officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries suffered during the pursuit.
Too young yet
ELKHART — A 14-year-old thought to have been driving a gray Chrysler 300 to school for an extended period of time was arrested Wednesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer was called to the Elkhart High School Freshman Division, 1 Blazer Blvd., at 10:40 a.m. The teen was charged with operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Armed robbery
ELKHART — A woman told police a man armed with a knife approached her as she was walking into the building at North Pointe Apartments and demanded her phone and all her money, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer was dispatched to the 3500 block of West Pointe Drive at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday. The robber took the victim’s phone and left the scene, the report said.
Battery reported
ELKHART — A staff member at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, 26861 C.R. 26, reported he was struck four to six times in the face by a juvenile, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The report was filed at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday.
Gunfire damage
GOSHEN — Gunfire in the 300 block of Brookside Manor left damage to several residences and vehicles, but no injuries, the Goshen Police Department said. Officers were called to the scene at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located shell casings in the area and the incident remains under investigation, the report said.
Copper pipe stolen
ELKHART — Someone reportedly cut a section of copper pipe that extends from an outside air conditioning unit to a commercial building at 205 E. Jackson Blvd., the Elkhart Police Department said. It was unclear when the theft occurred, the report said.
Resisting arrest
ELKHART — A 46-year-old Elkhart man was arrested Wednesday after officers were called for a welfare check on a person allegedly staggering in the roadway at Bristol and Adams streets, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer arrived at the scene at 6:43 p.m. and learned a subject matching the description had an outstanding warrant. The subject kneed an officer trying to place him in handcuffs and continued to resist as police attempted to place him the squad car, the report said.
Domestic violence
ELKHART — A 24-year-old Elkhart man was arrested early Wednesday on a domestic battery charge following a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer arrived at 4:20 a.m. A woman told police the man man wrapped his arm around her neck and struck her during an argument. The man told police the woman bit him on the back during the incident.
