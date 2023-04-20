Child neglect claim
ELKHART — A 33-year-old woman faces child neglect and drug charges after police found her at her west side home in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. Police went to the residence in the 28000 block of C.R. 20 (Mishawaka Road) about 5:50 a.m. Monday where the woman lived with her 3- and 5-year-old daughters. The residence was not equipped with running water or heat, was dirty and the 3-year-old was without clothing, the report said. A stolen trailer was also located on the property, police said. The woman was booked into Elkhart County Jail.
Trailer missing
ELKHART — Police were investigating the reported theft of a 2017 Tow-Master trailer from a locked, fenced-in lot at 1800 Johnson St., the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The theft was reported about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Theft at Gardenview
ELKHART — A television was reported stolen from the community area inside the Gardenview Senior Apartments, 1119 N. Main St., the Elkhart Police Department said. The apartment manager told police someone stole the Vizio television between Thursday night and Monday morning.
Vehicle missing
ELKHART — A known male subject reportedly took a black Infiniti M37 from the 600 block of West High Street without permission and failed to return it, the Elkhart Police Department said. The theft occurred on April 6 and was reported as stolen on Monday, the report said.
Smoke shop issue
ELKHART — A known female subject was being blamed for an inventory discrepancy at Low Bob’s Tobacco, 1501 S. Nappanee St., the Elkhart Police Department said. The time of the incident spanned from Jan. 9 to April 12, the report said. The case was forwarded to Elkhart City Court.
Dispute turns violent
ELKHART — A known female subject is accused of grabbing another person by the throat and striking him in the chest before scratching and denting his 2003 GMC Jimmy during a domestic dispute involving a knife, the Elkhart Police Department said. An officer arrived to the 1000 block of Franklin Street about 2 p.m. Monday, the report said, but the subject had already left the scene.
Hit-and-run arrest
ELKHART — A 28-year-old Elkhart man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a bodily injury accident at C.R. 6 and Decio Drive at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The driver of a 2007 Ford Focus remained at the scene and told police she collided with a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am that turned in front of her. The male driver of the Grand Am then left the scene on foot. The female driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non life-threatening injuries. Officers located a subject matching the description in the 3500 block of Cooper Drive. He was arrested on the traffic charge as well as on an unrelated warrant out of Howard County.
Backpack stolen
ELKHART — A debit card, CashApp card and driver’s license were among items in a backpack reported stolen from a Jeep Cherokee in the 700 block of Hiawatha Drive, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police the theft occurred between 9 p.m. Monday and 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. He also said someone used the debit card to make unauthorized purchases at an Elkhart business soon after the theft. The complainant’s driver’s license was recovered in the 400 block of Riverpoint Drive.
Confinement alleged
ELKHART — A 31-year-old Elkhart man was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of confinement, domestic battery and strangulation after reportedly keeping a woman at a residence in the 1000 block of Concord Avenue since Jan. 11 and threatening to hurt her if she made a police report, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers took the report at Elkhart General Hospital and located the subject at the Concord Avenue address. He resisted being placed under arrest and was transported to Elkhart County Jail, the report said.
Girl bitten by dog
ELKHART — An 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being bitten on the face by the family dog, a King Corso, the Elkhart Police Department said. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of East Beardsley Avenue between about 5:45 and 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, the complainant told police.
Dog bite reported
ELKHART — A 9-year-old relative suffered minor injuries after being bitten on the arm by a Leonberger/Great Pyrenees dog in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, the Elkhart Police Department said. The incident occurred Tuesday evening, the report said.
Stolen car wrecks
ELKHART — A vehicle reported stolen while the owner went into a gas station at 1218 S. Main St. was involved in a crash at 9th Street and Fieldhouse Avenue, the Elkhart Police Department said. The theft of the Honda Passport occurred between 10:20 and 10:25 p.m., the report said. A second officer responded to the crash scene in which the vehicle struck a Ford F150. The driver exited the Honda and fled on foot, the report said.
– Truth staff
