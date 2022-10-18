Gun drawn in drive-thru
ELKHART — A driver was arrested following a confrontation at a fast-food drive-thru line that led to one subject pointing a handgun at the others.
Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s, 2808 Cassopolis St., at about 11:33 p.m. Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The female and male complainants told police they were in line when their Nissan Versa was hit from behind by a BMW 528 also waiting in line. The complainants said they got out of their vehicle and confronted the driver of the BMW. During the incident, the complainants claimed that driver of the BMW pointed a handgun at them. Both parties pulled their vehicles out of the drive-thru and to the side.
Taylor Keenoy, 19, of Elkhart, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and driving while intoxicated. Neither vehicle sustained any damage, the report said.
Theft, then shots fired
ELKHART — Police were investigating a report of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon at a residence on the city’s west side.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about 11:23 p.m. Saturday that someone had stolen a PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch and personal documents from the home 57000 block of Best Avenue. The subject fled the scene and fired a handgun at a neighboring property, the report said.
16-year-old incarcerated
GOSHEN — A 16-year-old was arrested for resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief during a confrontation at Bashor Children’s Home.
The boy was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 62226 C.R. 15, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy damaged windows, computers and other items at the housing unit at Bashor, the report said. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
Auto shop burglarized
ELKHART — Police were called to an auto shop in the River District in reference to a burglary in progress, with the thief apparently escaping through a broken window before police arrived.
Officers arrived at Morris Auto Service, 134 S. Elkhart Ave., at about 8:56 p.m. Friday, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police that his security system notified him of motion inside the business and showed an unknown subject.
The complainant later conducted a walkthrough of the business with police and advised that multiple tools, batteries and battery charges were taken from a work station.
Shots fired near residents
ELKHART — Police were investigating reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Garfield Avenue.
An officer was dispatched to the scene at about 8:46 p.m. Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department said. Individuals standing outside reported that someone in a red SUV was shooting at several of them standing outside, and the homeowner said her residence was struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported. Officers collected shell casings in the roadway.
Security cameras recovered
ELKHART — Two security cameras installed on a building on the city’s south side were broken from their mounts and tossed over a neighbor’s fence later the same day.
Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief about 7:42 p.m. Sunday to Iglesia Cristiana El Shaddai, 835 W. Blaine Ave., the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant said he installed the cameras sometime during the morning, but when he returned to the building around 7 p.m., the two cameras were missing. He said neighbors approached him with his two cameras, which had been broken off the building and thrown over their fence.
An initial investigation indicates that the suspects were juveniles.
– Truth staff
