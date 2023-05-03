Police lights stock

Firearms missing

ELKHART — A resident in the 57000 block of South 10th Street reported that firearms were removed from her residence without permission between Nov. 19 and Dec. 6, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

— Truth staff

