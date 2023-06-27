ELKHART — Police pursued a stolen 2019 Kia Soul until it crashed into a sign and medical building, later learning the driver was only 13, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers were called at 12:53 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle theft report. At 4:32 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle matching the description traveling north on 2nd Street near Lexington Avenue and conducted a traffic stop at Crawford and Main streets. The vehicle pulled to the side of the road, and the officer exited his squad and told the driver, a male subject, to shut off the vehicle, but the driver ignored the officer’s commands and drove west on Crawford Avenue, the report said. During the pursuit, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Fulton Street from Nappanee Street, and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a sign and then hitting the building at 1755 Fulton St. Officers located only one occupant in the vehicle, the alleged driver, who was identified as a 13-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An officer reported that he located items on the juvenile associated with the vehicle theft. The building was cleared by the fire department and deemed safe for extracting the vehicle. This case was forwarded to juvenile detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.