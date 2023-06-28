ELKHART — A 13-year-old girl is accused of taking her mother’s Dodge Grand Caravan the night before without permission. Police were called at 12:16 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a suspicious driver, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant reported a red van with the parking lights on, driving up and down the roadway hitting the curb. The officer found the vehicle parked at an angle near the alley but saw no one inside, the report said. The officer walked to the 400 block of Chapman Avenue when he observed a teenage male running north through the complex before running behind the Dollar General, 1101 Benham Ave. The officer encountered the male with a teenage female; both ran. An officer subsequently located and detained two female juveniles. Officers pursued the male juvenile, but lost sight of him. One girl was identified as the one who took the vehicle. She and the vehicle were released to a parent, and her case was forwarded to juvenile detectives. The second girl, 14, was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct; minor in possession of alcohol and curfew violation.
