ELKHART — A 38-year-old Elkhart man was arrested after police say he crashed a pickup truck into the back of a bar before fleeing from officers and eventually crashing into the St. Joseph River. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday to Franklin Street Tavern, 1906 Franklin St., for a hit and run report. A subject who was previously in the tavern allegedly crashed a Chevrolet pickup truck into a shed and then into the back wall of the bar. The vehicle then backed up and drove east through the alley at a high rate of speed. The Elkhart Fire Department came to the scene to evaluate structural damage to the building and erected supports for the building. NIPSCO was also contacted due to the smell of natural gas. At approximately 1 a.m., an officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle on Southwest Boulevard just south of Strong Avenue, but the driver sped east on Strong Avenue, the report said. Moments later the pickup crashed into a guardrail at Riverside Drive and Strong Avenue, and officers saw the pickup on its side in the river. Emergency responders helped the male subject out of the river and up the riverbank without incident, police said. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Austin Howell was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and driving while intoxicated-endangerment. The case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.
