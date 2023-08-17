ELKHART — A fight and a struggle over a gun resulted in one man being beaten over the head with the weapon and the other man taken into custody. An officer was dispatched at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of Hemlock Lane, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police a man he knows pulled up to the address in a Chevrolet Camaro and an argument ensued that became physical. He said the subject pointed a firearm at him and they struggled over the gun. The subject allegedly struck complainant multiple times in the back of the head with the firearm before leaving the scene, the report said. The complainant was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers shared the subject’s information and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bristol Police Department officers located the vehicle at the Timberbrook Mobile Home Park in Bristol. James Fitzhugh, 55, of Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart Police Department officers and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.
