ELKHART — A 17-year-old was arrested after police learned he broke a window and threw an ignited bottle containing liquid, possibly gasoline, onto a porch in the 400 block of Marion Street. The Elkhart Police Department responded to the call at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant told police he put out the fire, and that his sock caught on fire, but he was not injured. Officers located the juvenile in a nearby alley. He was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of possession of a destructive device, battery with a deadly weapon, arson and leaving home without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.