Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.