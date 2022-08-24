Police asking for public’s help

The man in this photo is wanted for questioning in an ongoing criminal mischief investigation, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers are investigating an incident that occurred downtown earlier this month and are asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding the investigation, to call Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or Michiana CrimeStoppers. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police make arrest in armed robbery at CVS
- Thrift store opens on south side
- Man killed in collision with semi
- Woman who set fatal fire gets 110 years
- Faus continues to add college coaching experience
- Emma D’Arcy: ‘There’s only one sexual violence incident in House of the Dragon’
- Elkhart defense sets the tone in season-opening win
- Former Walorski campaign aide wins GOP nod to fill ballot vacancy
- Miller explodes for four touchdowns in Raider romp
- Report: County has 8,000-acre deficit of green spaces
Images
Videos
Recent Comments
-
davedufour said:Of COURSE we've warmed since the little ice age, which lasted from the early 14th century through the mid-19th century. This is not necessaril…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.