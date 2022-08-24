Police asking for public's help

The man in this photo is wanted for questioning in an ongoing criminal mischief investigation, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers are investigating an incident that occurred downtown earlier this month and are asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding the investigation, to call Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or Michiana CrimeStoppers. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Police asking for public’s help

 Photo provided / Elkhart Police Department

The man in this photo is wanted for questioning in an ongoing criminal mischief investigation, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers are investigating an incident that occurred downtown earlier this month and are asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding the investigation, to call Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or Michiana CrimeStoppers. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.