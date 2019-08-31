ELMIRA — The LaGrange County Sheriff and Indiana State Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted murder suspect.
Police are hoping to identify one or more suspects involved in a 2015 shooting, where a rural LaGrange County homeowner was severely injured and left for dead. The shooting took place during the mid-morning hours on Aug. 21, 2015, at a residence on C.R. 350 South just west of Little Turkey Lake, LaGrange County.
The initial 2015 investigation revealed that an unidentified bald white male in his 20s or 30s, possibly driving a tan or beige colored early 80s Chrysler four-door Sedan, pulled into the victim’s driveway and exited the vehicle. The suspect approached the victim, 41-year-old Rocky Swihart, in his front yard, where a verbal exchange took place between the men.
Swihart turned away and walked back into his home. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot Swihart multiple times, leaving him for dead, according to police.
Swihart survived the shooting incident, but suffered a loss of vision as a result of the injuries, which hindered early investigative efforts. Until recently, all investigative leads were thought to have been exhausted.
Now, with the assistance of a State Police sketch artist, newly obtained information has developed a rendering of the shooter, and detectives are hopeful that this will aid in developing new leads and ultimately identify the shooter responsible.
The suspect is believed to be a white male, 20 to 30 years old, bald, with a slender face.
Anyone who may recognize the shooter as shown in the rendering, similar vehicles as pictured, or any other information relevant to this investigation, are urged to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police or CrimeStoppers to report your information.
LaGrange County Sheriffs Department, 260-463-749; Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Post, 260-432-8661; Michiana CrimeStoppers, 800-342-STOP or 574-288-STOP.
