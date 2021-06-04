BRISTOL — A teenager fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree Friday resulting in serious head injuries for his passenger.
The 16-year-old Elkhart boy was speeding north on C.R. 23 about 9:15 a.m. in a 2019 Dodge Charger, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The report said he was trying to evade capture by Bristol police officers after they tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle they recognized as stolen.
