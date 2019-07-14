LOS ANGELES — Half a decade is plenty for Pete Wentz, who has put his Encino home of five years on the market for $2.395 million.
The house has been a hot spot for musicians over the years; Wentz bought it from R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benet for $1.965 million in 2014, records show. That was around the same time Wentz sold his old place in Studio City for $1.23 million.
Built in the 1950s and remodeled a decade ago, the gated property sits on roughly half an acre in Amestoy Estates. There are a palm-lined motor court in the front and a resort-like backyard with a basketball court, saltwater pool and spa under hanging lights.
Arched doorways and hardwood floors fill the single-story floor plan, which holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,091 square feet. Beamed ceilings top the living room, gourmet kitchen and master suite, and the master also adds a spa tub and sauna.
Outside, gardens and citrus trees bring a little color to the hedge-lined grounds.
Wentz, 40, is best known as the lyricist and bassist for Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Fall Out Boy.
Whole lotta sellin’ goin’ on
A wop bop alu bop, a wop bam ... gone? That’s the word in Los Angeles’ Lafayette Square neighborhood, where the one-time home of rock ’n’ roll icon Little Richard has sold for $1.878 million.
Built in 1923, the Spanish Revival-style home was purchased by Richard in the 1950s for himself and his mother, Leva Mae Stewart.
During his ownership, the two-story house was “an open house” for entertainers, with James Brown, Jackie Williams, Etta James and the Coasters among those making visits, according to the biography “The Life and Times of Little Richard.” Stewart’s big dinners often were shared among the famous guests.
The property is also where Richard married Ernestine Campbell in a ceremony in 1959. The couple divorced three years later.
Dubbed the Tutti Frutti house in the listing, the home features a formal entry that opens to a grand living room with original hardwood floors and a Batchelder tile fireplace. A sunlit den/family room with garden views sits off the living room area.
A period-vibe kitchen, a dining room and four bedrooms also lie within about 3,300 square feet of living space. The three bathrooms were previously restored.
Richard, born Richard Penniman in 1932, has scores of hits including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ (Goin’ On).”
