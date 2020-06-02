ELKHART — Local hospital officials say they are concerned about the spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week and are urging residents to wear masks in public, continue social distancing and take other measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
New figures released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health showed no letup in the number of newly confirmed cases in Elkhart County – another 63 in one day.
Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, said in a video interview released by Beacon Health that the facility was “well-prepared” for a surge in COVID-19 cases, with an ample supply of personal protective equipment, ventilators and a 30-bed COVID unit, “but that doesn’t mean we want to fill those beds.”
“We are definitely seeing an uptick in the number of cases in Elkhart County and the rate of increase has been concerning to many people in the health care industry, and I suppose to many people in the community as well,” Bache said.
The county added 174 new cases this weekend alone, raising its rank to No. 5 among counties in the state, behind Marion, Lake, Allen and Cass.
“This uptick we’ve been seeing the past week, we’re concerned that we’re going to start seeing that manifest as increased need for hospital resources this coming week and the next,” she said. “So we really need to do everything that we can to get the number of infections down.”
Some strategies are more effective than others, Bache said.
“We realize that people need to go to work and that people need to be socially connected and are going to want to interact,” she said. “There are safer ways to do that than others.”
Getting together with a small group of people outdoors is going to be a safer option than gathering indoors. Wearing masks, though not a perfect solution, is “quite effective” in preventing community spread from an asymptomatic person. She gave the mask ordinance in neighboring St. Joseph County at least some of the credit for driving down the number of new cases there, just 28 over the weekend.
“The masking strategy is just huge, so we need to make sure the community understands that rather than fixating on things that are likely to be ineffective and have very low risk, like wiping down your groceries when you get home,” she said.
‘Very concerned’
Goshen Health said recent data shows an increase in COVID-19 activity at that hospital and across the county. Compared to previous weeks, more patients are presenting to be tested and the rate of those testing positive has risen.
Since March 11, the health system has:
Completed 4,332 tests
Received 3,397 negative test results
Received 573 positive test results (14.4 percent of results received)
Admitted 63 patients and discharged 52
Confirmed 2 COVID-positive related mortalities, both in March
Through mid-May, the percentage of positive cases tested through Goshen Health averaged about 12 percent of the total tested. In the week of May 17, the percent jumped to 23 percent.
The volume of testing has also increased, partly due to the wider availability of testing supplies, according to a release from Goshen Health. For March and April together, the total tests completed was 1,651. In the last four weeks alone, Goshen Health completed 2,548 tests.
The vast majority of testing is completed at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine and Urgent Care location on Elkhart Road. While initially the pandemic caused a decrease in visits to this facility, the number of visits recently increased to approximately 160 visits a day from May 26-29. Prior to COVID-19, the most patients seen on a single day at the Urgent Care was 120.
“We’re very concerned about these increases,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, the hospital’s chief medical officer. “We cannot overemphasize the importance of wearing masks in public indoor spaces or when close to other people outdoors because if you get infected with this virus it can be shed 25 percent to 50 percent of the time when you have no symptoms. Masks are critical to decreasing the number of droplets you’re exposing others to when you leave your home.”
State and local authorities are conducting contact tracing to identify the facts behind the high infection rate in Elkhart County, Goshen Health said.
“As we await those results, the community must continue to follow CDC guidelines. Hand-washing, disinfecting household surfaces, wearing a mask, social distancing, covering your cough and staying home as much as possible are the best way to protect yourself and your families,” the release said. “Lastly, if you feel ill, stay home, call your doctor and get tested.”
“With businesses starting to reopen, we must remain diligent and continue to take this virus seriously,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “At our facilities, we’ve implemented stricter and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting practices, restricted visitors and required masks to ensure it is safe for our community to access health care. We appreciate the cooperation of our community in doing their part to reduce the numbers in Elkhart County.”
Goshen Health has resumed services with significantly expanded safety and cleaning measures to ensure that health care is accessible for all in a safe environment. It also offers virtual visits to enable people to receive care from the convenience and safety of their homes. People with chronic or other conditions that require monitoring or interventions are encouraged to resume their appointments with their providers, to ensure they are not delaying necessary health care.
